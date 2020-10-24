Elgar Parishad case: Mumbai Court takes cognizance of chargesheet  

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Friday took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against activist Anand Teltumbde and seven others in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

After going through the charge sheet, Special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar said there was prima facie material against the accused.

The NIA had earlier this month submitted the supplementary charge sheet against eight activists, including Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu.

As many as 16 activists, including octogenarians Varavara Rao and Stan Swamy, have been arrested in the Elgar Parishad case so far under IPC and the stringent UAPA Act.

Violence had erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune city.