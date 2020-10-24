STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

'Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!,' Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Published: 24th October 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Business Adivsory Committee meeting at State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMABI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single daysince the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.

