Gurugram plans 400 km footpaths to avert mishaps

The plan was set to be tabled before CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the Resident Advisory Committee and then to be taken to the central government for final approval.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:19 AM

Gurugram

Image of Gurugram used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has chalked out a mobility plan to construct 800 km of cycle tracks and 400 km of footpaths in the city over the next two decades. Sources said that the 2041 Gurugram Comprehensive Mobility Plan (GCMP) which emphasises on pedestrian friendly and non-motorised mobility to reduce pollution will be sent for approval before the Resident Advisory Committee. 

The plan was set to be tabled before CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the Resident Advisory Committee and then to be taken to the central government for final approval. This plan also includes widening of six major roads in the city.  Notably, as per a survey, in the last five years about 60 per cent accident victims were pedestrians. It also focusses on creating road spaces for two wheelers and encouraging lesser usage of private vehicles besides installation of traffic signals at important junctions.

It states that Gurugram needs al least 5,586 km of footpaths while presently only 156 kilomters are in use.
Sources said, the city roads are not safe for pedestrians and cyclists. and hence feedback from public is being sought. Residents want infrastructural changes to promote environment friendly transport.

To promote sustainable transport and solve micro mobility issues the GMDA has launched special public bike sharing initiative. Under this initiative around 1,000 bikes will be provided across the city in collaboration with yulu bikes. 

This initiative was first started in Delhi in 2018 which aimed at providing last mile connectivity to the metro commuters. These electric bikes will be stationed at important intersections like metro stations, heart of nearby hubs like cyber city, sector 29 and 44 besides other places. The commuters can rent a bike and leave it at any nearest stand.

