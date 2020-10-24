STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

History sheeter kills self in UP's Banda district

Shukla's wife, Rani, told police that he needed money to fight his case and wanted to sell a property over which there was a dispute.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANDA: A 45-year-old man, who was out on bail, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Mahuta village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday.

Saurabh Shukla (45), who was named in 10 cases, including kidnapping, was lodged at the Chitrakoot Jail and had got bail last week, Station House Officer, Attara, Akhilesh Mishra said.

His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Thursday, the officer said, adding that he got bail in a kidnapping case.

Shukla was a declared history-sheeter, Mishra said. Shukla's wife, Rani, told police that he needed money to fight his case and wanted to sell a property over which there was a dispute.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
History sheeter suicide
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp