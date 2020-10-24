STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India gets ILO chair; relief to govt facing fire over new laws 

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra will assume charge as chairman of the governing body. His tenure will end in June 2021.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Apurva Chandra takes charge as Labour Secretary

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra (Photo| Twitter/ @PIBMumbai)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India will assume the chairmanship of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in November after a gap of 35 years and will play an important role in the decision-
making process. 

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra will assume charge as chairman of the governing body. His tenure will end in June 2021. The governing body is the highest executive body of the ILO which decides policies, programs, budgets and agenda. It also elects the director-general of the ILO.

The development comes months after the ILP expressed deep concern over India’s labour law amendments. “Chandra will be presiding over ILO governing body in November and apprise the global body, with 187 nation members, of the transformational initiatives taken by government in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about universalisation of social security,” a government statement said.

India’s assumption of the chairmanship is likely to provide a breather to the Centre which has come under the ILO’s radar over its ‘anti-worker’ policies.  In May, the top labour body had urged PM Narendra Modi to send out a clear message to the states on their compliance with international labour standards. Trade unions, who billed the reforms as anti-worker, had written to the ILO over the alleged violation of the ILO convention. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ILO International Labour Organization
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp