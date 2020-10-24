India gets ILO chair; relief to govt facing fire over new laws 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will assume the chairmanship of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in November after a gap of 35 years and will play an important role in the decision-

making process.

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra will assume charge as chairman of the governing body. His tenure will end in June 2021. The governing body is the highest executive body of the ILO which decides policies, programs, budgets and agenda. It also elects the director-general of the ILO.

The development comes months after the ILP expressed deep concern over India’s labour law amendments. “Chandra will be presiding over ILO governing body in November and apprise the global body, with 187 nation members, of the transformational initiatives taken by government in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about universalisation of social security,” a government statement said.

India’s assumption of the chairmanship is likely to provide a breather to the Centre which has come under the ILO’s radar over its ‘anti-worker’ policies. In May, the top labour body had urged PM Narendra Modi to send out a clear message to the states on their compliance with international labour standards. Trade unions, who billed the reforms as anti-worker, had written to the ILO over the alleged violation of the ILO convention.