STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kargil gets first RT-PCR lab, Ladakh records 28 fresh COVID-19 cases

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from Leh district and 10 from Kargil district.

Published: 24th October 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes

By PTI

LEH: With 28 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of the Union Territory of Ladakh has shot up to 5,840, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

Ladakh has so far recorded 68 deaths due to COVID-19, while the number of cured patients has gone up to 4,984 with 82 people being discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from Leh district and 10 from Kargil district.

The bulletin said 72 patients were discharged in Leh and 10 in Kargil, bringing down the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 788 -- 650 in Leh and 138 in Kargil.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Radha Krishna Mathur inaugurated a newly-established RT-PCR laboratory at a hospital designated for treating COVID-19 patients at Kurbathang in Kargil district on Friday.

The laboratory, with a fully automatic Biorad RTPCR machine and an RNA extractor machine, has the capacity to test 96 samples at one go, an official spokesperson said, adding that with three runs every 24 hours, it can conduct 288 tests.

The LG went round different sections of the laboratory, including the storage section, the sample-processing room and the RNA extraction room, and expressed satisfaction on the testing facilities there, the spokesperson said.

"This is one of the highly sophisticated laboratories in the country with biosafety level two, which is presently available only in a few districts in the country, and with the coming up of this laboratory, test facilities and results will now be available to people in a hassle-free manner," the LG said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 test coronavirus
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp