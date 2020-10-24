STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh reports1,004 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,66,298

1,268 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,51,946.

Published: 24th October 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

Representational purpose (File Photo |ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The tally of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday rose to 1,66,298 after 1,004 persons tested positive, while 20 deaths took the fatality count to 2,875, a health official said.

1,268 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,51,946.

Six patients died in Indore, three in Bhopal, two in Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Vidisha, Damoh, Khandwa, Raisen, Harda and Shajapur, the official said.

"Of the 1,004 new cases, Indore accounted for 271, Bhopal 191, Jabalpur 61 and Gwalior 53. Cases in Indore rose to 33,054, including 674 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 23,490 with 466 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 12,482 and 12,079 cases, respectively," the official said.

He said Indore now has 3,479 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,753 and 761 and 349, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,66,298, new cases 1,004, death toll 2,875, recovered 1,51,946, active cases 11,477, number of people tested so far 27,50,620.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp