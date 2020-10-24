Panel to monitor construction of new Parliament building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee to oversee the construction of the new Parliament building. Birla said the construction of the new complex will commence in December and will be completed in 2022.

At a review meeting on Friday, it was decided to constitute the committee to oversee the day-to-day execution of the construction work. The monitoring committee will include, among others, officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Central Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council and the project architect/designer, said the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Officials briefed Birla about the progress made in the shifting of facilities and other infrastructure from the area proposed for the construction. “MoHUA officials briefed Birla about the proposed movement plan of VIPs and staff during this period, including during Parliament sessions. The existing building will be retro-fitted to provide more functional space for events to ensure its usage along with the new one,” said an official.