STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rift in Bengal BJP resurfaces as differences arise between Dilip Ghosh, youth wing chief 

Khan resigned from the position of the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and left the unit’s WhatsApp group after Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the youth wing.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Saumitra Khan (Photo | Saumitra Khan/Twitter handle)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Inner conflict in BJP’s West Bengal chapter was out in the open once again with the state president Dilip Ghosh and youth wing chief and MP from Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat Saumitra Khan going against each other. 

Khan resigned from the position of the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and left the unit’s WhatsApp group after Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the youth wing.

Khan, in a dramatic move, rejoined the group within hours, and in a video message, he announced his re-entry and withdrawal of his resignation.

Sources in the BJP said Ghosh dissolved the BJYM’s district committees because Khan allegedly announced the members of the units without consulting him or district-level leaders. The face-off between Ghosh and Khan surfaced a month ago when the latter announced the names of a district committee.

"After Khan left the WhatsApp group, BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya and national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash contacted Ghosh. The state president accused Khan of trying to build up a parallel unit within the party," said a senior BJP leader.

Ghosh said the youth wing’s district committees were selected without consulting him. "Besides, none of the district level leaders were consulted by Khan. In a disciplined party like BJP, it cannot be allowed," he said.

In a statement issued by Ghosh on Saturday, Ghosh said the district committee of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha stands dissolved. ‘’Due to some reasons, till any further announcements, all district presidents of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and respective district committees are being dissolved from today. Till further announcements their duties will be taken up by the respective district presidents of the party,’’ the statement reads.

Sources in the BJP said the problem started brewing up with the names of some of the district presidents which Ghosh did not approve.

Khan, who shifted his political allegiance to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress, is known as a follower of BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy. Two months ago, he supported Roy’s discontent over Ghosh’s projection claiming the party will pick up as many as 180 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJYM Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh Saumitra Khan
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp