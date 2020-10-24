MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Shocked over getting just six marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a teenager allegedly ended her life at her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. Her parents tried to cheer up Vidhi Suryavanshi, 18, as her OMR sheet revealed that she had scored 590 marks in the entrance test held for medical aspirants.

Despite being told by parents that she had got 590 marks, the acutely depressed teenager hanged herself in the house on October 20. “Vidhi was found hanging to death in her house on Tuesday. The family reported the matter the next day. Primary probe suggests that less marks in the NEET triggered the suicide, but further investigations are underway,” said Parasiya police station in-charge Sumer Singh Jagte.

The National Testing Agency has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of candidates. The reported case which is being probed by the Parasiya police in Chhindwara district, has been highlighted by Congress MP Nakul Nath on the social media platform Facebook.

Nakul Nath, the first-time MP, posted about the horrific incident on the Facebook “How can such a serious lapse be allowed to happen in such national entrance test and it’s result. I appeal the government to immediately take cognizance of the matter and take stringent action against those found responsible for the grave lapse,” the Chhindwara MP wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Candidates can contest NEET marks

Candidates can download their NEET OMR sheet and can file objections, if they notice any discrepancies. The last date for submitting objections with the NTA is October 7 up to 6 pm.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)