STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590

Shocked over getting just six marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a teenager allegedly ended her life at her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Shocked over getting just six marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a teenager allegedly ended her life at her house in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. Her parents tried to cheer up Vidhi Suryavanshi, 18, as her  OMR sheet revealed that she had scored 590 marks in the entrance test held for medical aspirants.

Despite being told by parents that she had got 590 marks, the acutely depressed teenager hanged herself in the house on October 20. “Vidhi was found hanging to death in her house on Tuesday. The family reported the matter the next day. Primary probe suggests that less marks in the NEET triggered the suicide, but further investigations are underway,” said Parasiya police station in-charge Sumer Singh Jagte. 

The National Testing Agency has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of candidates. The reported case which is being probed by the Parasiya police in Chhindwara district, has been highlighted by Congress MP Nakul Nath on the social media platform Facebook.

Nakul Nath, the first-time MP, posted about the horrific incident on the Facebook “How can such a serious lapse be allowed to happen in such national entrance test and it’s result. I appeal the government to immediately take cognizance of the matter and take stringent action against those found responsible for the grave lapse,” the Chhindwara MP wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. 

Candidates can contest NEET marks
Candidates can download their NEET OMR sheet and can file objections, if they notice any discrepancies. The last date for submitting objections with the NTA is October 7 up to 6 pm.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET NEET 2020 suicide student suicide OMR sheet
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp