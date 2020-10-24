STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are anti-BJP, not anti-national: Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration chief Farooq Abdullah

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was elected chairman of the PAGD after the first meeting of the amalgam at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Published: 24th October 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders speak to the media

Srinagar MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders speak to the media. (Photo| ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who was on Saturday named the chairman of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to fight for Article 370's restoration, said their alliance was not anti-national but anti-BJP. The alliance has also adopted the flag of the erstwhile J&K state as its symbol.

The PA leaders met at the residence of PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to give structure to the alliance. "After consultation, it has been unanimously decided that Farooq Abdullah will be the chairman of the alliance," said Sajjad Gani Lone, who will be the spokesman of the alliance.

Seven parties, including the National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference, JKPM, CPI(M), ANC and the CPI, have floated the People’s Alliance.

The Congress was also part of the August 4, 2019, Gupkar Declaration but its leaders have been skipping meetings after the formal announcement of the launch of the People's Alliance. Mehbooba has been named the vice-chairman and CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami the convenor of the alliance. NC member of parliament Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi will be the coordinator of the PA.

Abdullah said, "The BJP is making false propaganda that the People’s Alliance is anti-national. We are not anti-national but we are anti-BJP. They have made attempts to divide the country and divide the federal structure. They trampled the constitution by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A. It (PA) is not an anti-national party. Our aim is to ensure that the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are restored."

"Attempts being made to divide us in the name of religion will fail. It’s not a religious fight but fight for the identity of the nation," he added.

Lone said the alliance would come out with a white paper in a month on governance in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. "The white paper will not be rhetoric. It will be based on facts and figures to present the reality to people of J&K and the country," Lone said adding, "We will tell people of the country about the truth and lies of J&K. The people of J&K and India deserve to know the reality of J&K."

The next meeting of the PA would be held in Jammu within two weeks and alliance will be holding its first convention in Srinagar on November 17.

