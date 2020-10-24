STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife of UP police officer part of SIT set up to probe Hathras case dies by suicide

She is the wife of Chandra Prakash, DIG of Police Training Centre, Unnao, UP police said.

Published: 24th October 2020

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The wife of a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer, who was part of the SIT set up by the state government to probe the Hathras murder-gangrape case, allegedly committed suicide at their home here on Saturday, police said.

Pushpa Devi (36) was found hanging at her home.

She is the wife of Chandra Prakash, DIG of Police Training Centre, Unnao, they said.

Prakash was part of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the murder and alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras last month.

Pushpa Devi, wife of DIG Chandra Prakash, died by suicide by hanging herself at their residence in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Arora said .

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is underway, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

