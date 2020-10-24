Won’t raise Tricolour till Article 370 restored: Mehbooba Mufti

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a sign of defiance against the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre last year, People’s Democratic Party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said her party would not be raising the Tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir’s flag and Constitution is restored.

She also announced she would not be contesting any election without J&K state’s flag and constitution. She also claimed that her party was not “comfortable and compatible with today’s India”. Addressing a maiden press conference post her release from 14-month detention, Mehbooba said, “If some people think that parties and people in Kashmir will forget the Kashmir issue and Article 370 after some time, they are living in a dream world.” Thousands of people, she said, have sacrificed for the Kashmir issue.

“Now it is the turn of the leaders to give blood and I will be the first to do it”. She said her struggle won’t stop at restoration of J&K’s special but will go beyond — for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. “Ours is a political fight and we will fight peacefully.” “All options, including peaceful street agitations, are on table,” she said.

“This is a long drawn fight and we will use all peaceful means for restoration of Article 370 and whatever has been snatched from us.” Asked if her party would hit the streets for its demands, she said nothing can be ruled out. “I have been a street fighter.” She alleged the Centre expected violence post Article 370 revocation.

“They left no stone unturned to instigate people by changing laws, whether it was the domicile policy, the official languages, or ignoring Muslim officers in the Secretariat or taking away J&K resources.” Mehbooba along with other mainstream leaders was arrested after Article 370 scrapping on August 5, 2019 and was among a dozen mainstream leaders booked under the PSA before her release early this month. “This country can be run on the basis of the Constitution of India and not on the BJP manifesto,” she said.