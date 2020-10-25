STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates to 'very critical': Doctors

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 25th October 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee'

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated to "very critical" on Sunday, doctors treating him at a private hospital here said.

The 85-year-old thespian is not responding to treatment and his platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, a doctor at the facility said.

"There is a deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness. He is not responding to treatment. His condition is very critical," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.

Asked whether the thespian has gone into a coma, the doctor said the medical practitioners are "evaluating the patient's current condition".

It was learnt that the level of urea and sodium in his blood has further gone up.

The octogenarian's COVID-19 encephalopathy has also deteriorated, he said.

Encephalopathy is a general term to describe a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain.

The actor's age and comorbidities are a matter of concern for the doctors.

"His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern," he said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee Bengali cinema Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp