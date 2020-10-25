STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID effigies new addition at some celebrations during a muted Dussehra across country

Even at places where the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were torched, organisers opted for smaller effigies this year.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Effigies of Ravana and his kins are burned during Dussehra festival celebrations toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic in Dharmsala.

Effigies of Ravana and his kins are burned during Dussehra festival celebrations toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday were highly subdued with the festival's main highlight the customary burning of the effigies of Ravana in the presence of large revelrous crowds disrupted this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

As government-issued guidelines in many places banned large congregations and setting up of fairs or food stalls, the torching of effigies was restricted to very few venues than usual.

The Ramleela Maidan at the iconic Red Fort where every year the Dussehra festivities are attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister and the President apart from hundreds of common people, was deserted this time as the annual celebrations were cancelled.

In the national capital, prominent Ramleela Committees including the Luv Kush committee, one of the oldest organisers of Ramleela in the city, shelved the Dussehra programme as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had imposed a limit of a maximum 200 people for festival gatherings and strict safeguard measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

At many places, light and sound effects were used to recreate 'Ravana Dahan'.

Some used video footage from the previous years' celebrations.

"The use of light and sound effects mixed with old footage of Ravana Dahan is safe as controlling the crowd at the festival is very difficult," said Ashok Goel of Sri Keshav Ramleela Committee in the city's Model Town.

Even at places where the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were torched, organisers opted for smaller effigies this year.

"We reduced the size of the effigies from over 30 feet to around 18 feet this time. Special attention was given to manage the crowd and ensure social distancing," said Harish Rawat, general secretary of GTB Enclave Ramleela Committee in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing people on the occasion in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, said with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines while celebrating these auspicious occasions due to the pandemic situation.

"Today, all of you are carrying on with immense patience, celebrating the festival with restraint and hence, in our ongoing fight, our victory too is assured," Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, while extending his Dussehra greetings to citizens, also urged them to celebrate the festival this year in a modest way by strictly adhering to the health protocols due to the pandemic.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with great fervour and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Dussehra with soldiers.

He performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion via a tweet saying the pandemic will end soon and the bravery and determination of human race will emerge victorious.

In the national capital, the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee held a Dussehra programme at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence where the symbolic end of Ravana was personified by coronavirus and pollution.

"Defeat pollution and corona which are the real Ravana of today," Sisodia said on the occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, people burnt an effigy of coronavirus to mark the victory of good over evil.

At the exhibition ground in the district, an effigy of coronavirus was a new addition to the usual effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad that were torched by state minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and MLA Umesh Malik.

Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana were also low-key with no big functions held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrations at various places in the two states including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula were muted.

Places where functions were held witnessed small gatherings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Effigies Dussehra Dussehra Celebrations
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp