STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India needs to send a loud and clear message to China: Mohan Bhagwat

He added that strong resolution, self-respect and bravery of Indian soldiers has stunned China.

Published: 25th October 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Time has come to send a clear and loud message to China who tried to cross India’s border and invade our territory, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh  (RSS) chief  Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing his annual Dusshera rally in Nagpur on Sunday, he said, “China tried to misuse their power by unleashing terror on the borders of India. It is a world-known fact that China invaded our territories. But Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply".

He added that strong resolution, self-respect and bravery of Indian soldiers has stunned China.

“In past also, we had witnessed China’s expansionist attitude. However, to neutralize its growing expansionist effect, India must ensure cooperative ties with our friendly neighbours. Besides, we also need to develop strong international relations. Indian traditionally shares a friendly bond with neighbouring countries -- like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. We should pace up our efforts to secure cooperative bonds with these said countries,” Bhagwat suggested.

He also suggested that India sooner or later needs to settle and resolve the differences of opinions, conflicting issues and old grouses with these "friendly neighbouring countries".

“We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But some country may make the mistake of benevolence for weakness. The attempt to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable to us. The leaders with a sense of self-respect and an indomitable ethical-patience of the citizens should have sent a loud and clear message to China,” said RRS chief.

Commenting on controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bhagwat said, CAA was lawfully passed by the Indian government in the Parliament as per the due constitutional process.

“This law envisaged expediting the process of granting citizenship to our brothers and sisters who face discrimination and persecution in some of the neighbouring countries.  They were displaced so naturally, they will seek refuge in our country. These countries have a history of religious persecution against minorities,” RSS chief said.

He further said the amendment in CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. “The constitutional provisions for granting citizenship to foreigners who come to India continue to be the same. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers. They deliberately propagate a false notion that CAA is aimed to restrict Muslim population,” Bhagwat added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat Farm Laws RSS Education policy NEP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp