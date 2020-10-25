India needs to send a loud and clear message to China: Mohan Bhagwat

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Time has come to send a clear and loud message to China who tried to cross India’s border and invade our territory, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing his annual Dusshera rally in Nagpur on Sunday, he said, “China tried to misuse their power by unleashing terror on the borders of India. It is a world-known fact that China invaded our territories. But Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply".

He added that strong resolution, self-respect and bravery of Indian soldiers has stunned China.

“In past also, we had witnessed China’s expansionist attitude. However, to neutralize its growing expansionist effect, India must ensure cooperative ties with our friendly neighbours. Besides, we also need to develop strong international relations. Indian traditionally shares a friendly bond with neighbouring countries -- like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. We should pace up our efforts to secure cooperative bonds with these said countries,” Bhagwat suggested.

He also suggested that India sooner or later needs to settle and resolve the differences of opinions, conflicting issues and old grouses with these "friendly neighbouring countries".

“We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But some country may make the mistake of benevolence for weakness. The attempt to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable to us. The leaders with a sense of self-respect and an indomitable ethical-patience of the citizens should have sent a loud and clear message to China,” said RRS chief.

Commenting on controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bhagwat said, CAA was lawfully passed by the Indian government in the Parliament as per the due constitutional process.

“This law envisaged expediting the process of granting citizenship to our brothers and sisters who face discrimination and persecution in some of the neighbouring countries. They were displaced so naturally, they will seek refuge in our country. These countries have a history of religious persecution against minorities,” RSS chief said.

He further said the amendment in CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. “The constitutional provisions for granting citizenship to foreigners who come to India continue to be the same. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers. They deliberately propagate a false notion that CAA is aimed to restrict Muslim population,” Bhagwat added.