STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Installation of smart electricity meters to begin in Jammu, Srinagar from next month

The consumers will know the status of power supply and load in use when away from home, the officials said.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Smart Electricity Meters

Smart Electricity Meters

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Installation of smart electricity metres to bring transparency in billing and reduce power losses will begin in Jammu and Srinagar from next month, officials said on Sunday.

In the first phase starting November 15, about 20,000 meters would be installed in the twin cities and the process would continue in a phased manner till the entire two lakh meters, sanctioned under Prime Minister Development Programme (PMDP), is installed.

This was revealed at a meeting, chaired by principal secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal, to review the centrally-sponsored schemes and installation of smart meters.

During the meeting, the principal secretary asked RECPDCL, which is the project implementing agency (PIA), to ensure that there would be no further delays and the metering process in other urban and rural areas under various centrally-sponsored schemes is implemented expeditiously, officials said.

Briefing officials at the meeting, the officers of RECPDCL informed that with the installation of smart meters, the consumers will be able to know their electricity consumption pattern and bill on real time basis, by which they will be in a position to manage load and reduce their monthly bill.

The consumers will also know the status of power supply and load in use when away from home, the officials said.

Kansal said the smart meters will bring about transparency in metering, billing and collection which will eventually reduce power losses and ensure quality and reliable power supply to consumers.

The officials said the consumers can recharge the smart meters in the same manner as mobile phones are recharged, thus eliminating the requirement of manual meter-reading and paper bill distribution.

The meters will be read remotely in data centre at Srinagar and data recovery centre at Jammu through communication channels, which will also facilitate the distribution corporations to know the status of power supply at the consumer end and take prompt action in case there is power interruption due to system faults or some other reason.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Srinagar Smart Electricity Meters Jammu Jammu Smart Electricity Meters
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp