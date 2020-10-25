Maharashtra housing society office-bearers booked post COVID-19 death

By PTI

THANE: The chairperson and secretary of a housing society in Dombivali in Thane were booked after a resident died of COVID-19 and the local civic body complained the duo had allowed a clothes sale in the premises in violation of lockdown norms, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the two office-bearers in Thakurli under relevant sections of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Rules, an official said.

"The Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation has complained that the two allowed a clothes sale in the society's clubhouse in August despite a prohibition on all such activities as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown," he said.

"A resident died of COVID-19 on August 18, and the civic body has alleged it was due to social distancing and other norms being violated during the clothes sale. Further probe into the matter is underway," he added.