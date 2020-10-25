STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need detailed consultation before reopening schools: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was chairing a coronavirus review meeting at his residence, in which a discussion was held on the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 besides other issues.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said a detailed consultation with experts is needed before reopening schools for Classes 10 and 12.

"Proper decision should be taken keeping in view the situation of other states, guidelines of the Union government and the future of children," Gehlot said in a statement.

He also instructed officials to prepare the required protocol in this regard.

Gehlot was chairing a coronavirus review meeting at his residence, in which a discussion was held on the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 besides other issues. The chief minister said wearing masks reduces chances of contracting coronavirus.

Every person must wear a mask because no one has the right to endanger lives of others, Gehlot said.

He said medical experts are constantly insisting on the need to wear masks.

The state government is working towards making people aware of it and distributing masks, he said.

