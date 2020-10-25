STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six held for raping 17-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand

Sahibganj Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta said a medical examination of the girl was conducted and it confirmed gang rape.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAHIBGANJ: Six youths have been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, an official said on Saturday.

Sahibganj Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta said a medical examination of the girl was conducted and it confirmed gang rape.

The accused have confessed to their crime, he said. Police also recovered a motorbike used to chase the girl on Thursday night. The girl was accompanied by her friends when they forcibly took her to a canal and raped her.

Her parents informed police about the incident late in the night after which the accused were arrested and the girl was examined at a hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand rape case Jharkhand minor rape case
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp