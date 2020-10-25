STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two remote villages near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur get tap water connections

Published: 25th October 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated two water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission for two remote villages near the Indo-Myanmar border, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Sunday.

Khangbarol village of Khengjoy sub division, Chandel, an aspirational district in Manipur, is located 69 kilometres away from district headquarter.

The village lies about 30 kilometers from the Indo-Myanmar border and there are 82 households in the village.

The water supply system has been designed keeping in mind the projected population of about 1,000 till 2041.

With an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh, this gravity-based water supply system ensured tap water connection to all 82 households with a present population of about 450, the ministry said.

Another village Khengjoy in Khengjoy sub-division is located 60 km away from district headquarter.

The village is about 20 km from the Indo-Myanmar border.

"Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh inaugurated two water supply projects for two villages under Jal Jeevan Mission. The two villages on the Indo Myanmar border are remote and once totally insurgent infested, now getting regular water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission," the ministry said.

A mid-term review of implementation of JJM in Manipur was held recently.

Manipur has around 4.5 lakh households, but only 30,379 households have tap water connections.

During 2020-21, the state aims to provide 2 lakhs tap connections.

During the current year, the state is planning for 100 per cent coverage of one district and 15 blocks and 1,275 villages.

The state has planned for 100 per cent provision of household tap connections by 2023 under the JMM.

The JMM aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

