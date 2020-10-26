2 murder convicts who jumped parole nabbed by Gujarat ATS from UP

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested two persons, convicted here in different murder cases, from Noida in Uttar Pradesh where they were hiding after jumping parole.

Based on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS nabbed the two convicts, Atul Kahar and Sanjay Yadav, from their hideout in Noida and brought them here on Monday, a release issued by the ATS said.

After being granted parole recently, they became untraceable and did not report back to jail on completion of their parole period, it said.

The release did not mention their parole details and in which jail they were lodged.

Atul Kahar was convicted for the murder of one Vishal Kahar, a resident of Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad, whose family had some dispute with the accused, it said.

Vishal Kahar died after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by Atul Kahar, the ATS release said.

Besides, Sanjay Yadav stabbed to death one Liyakat Sandhi in Shahpur area of the city a few years back, it said.

He was earlier arrested for various crimes, including attempt to murder, prohibition, assault and extortion, the release said.