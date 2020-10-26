STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress gave enough respect, opportunities to Jyotiraditya Scindia, his father Madhavrao: Digvijaya

Earlier this month Congress leader Premchand Guddu had called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia "gaddar" (traitors), apparently taking a dig at them for switching sides.

Published: 26th October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (L) and Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (L) and Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Congress gave enough respect and opportunities to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his father Madhavrao Scindia.

"How is Scindia being treated in BJP? I have worked very closely with Madhavrao Ji Scindia. Comparing Jyotiraditya Ji with his father would be unfair to Madhavrao. Congress gave Madhavrao Ji and Jyotiraditya Ji a lot of respect and opportunity," Singh tweeted while quoting an article.

However, earlier this month Congress leader Premchand Guddu had called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia "gaddar" (traitors), apparently taking a dig at them for switching sides.

Guddu, who is contesting from Indore's Sanwer seat, left Congress to join BJP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls. But later after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit in March, he returned to Congress' fold.

"I had to leave Congress due to traitors. Everybody knows when I was MP. Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family have a history of betraying (people). From Rani Jhansi's killing, we have been opposing them whether it is his paternal aunt or father," Guddu told ANI. When Madhavrao Scindia left the party, I campaigned against him, he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned from the party on March 11this year.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Jyotiraditya Scindia Madhavrao Scindia Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp