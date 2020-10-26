Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav hits out at BJP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan.

He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

"You promise free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said.

"Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre," he added.

"Instead of the 'no alternative' factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you," Thackeray said, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rather than working on improving economy, steps are taken to topple governments. We are heading towards anarchy," he said, adding Shiv Sena was not greedy for power."

"Though the country is facing a pandemic, how can one indulge in politics? Shiv Senas Hindutva is being questioned. Maharashtra government and Mumbai police are being maligned," he said.

Citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats speech in Nagpur earlier in the day, Thackeray said, "the RSS chief said Hindutva has been narrowed down to only observing puja rituals."

"Those who wear black cap like him should understand this if they have brains," Thackeray said, in a veiled attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on his remarks over Hindutva while asking for reopening places of religious worship.

"I have no happiness in shutting down places. Lifting of restrictions is being done cautiously and gradually," he said.

He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in alliance with the BJP, had once called for a "Sangh-mukt Bharat" and had also sought a 'secular face' in 2014 as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

"Has Nitish donned Hindutva robes or has BJP become secular now," Thackeray said

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said.

He said Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned to defame the state.

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system.

"We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," he said.

Thackeray also warned BJP not to divide people over caste, creed and religion.