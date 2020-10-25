'Fix flaws in GST or bring back old tax collection system': Thackeray tears into Modi govt

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said that the present GST system is flawed which needs amendments or the Centre should need to bring back old tax collection system.

Thackeray said that amid a pandemic, the Maharashtra government is struggling to meet its expenses. “The central government has not yet paid our rightful Rs 38,000 crore dues of GST. If the states are not getting their own money which is connected by the centre, then what is the use of this present GST system? We have to admit that there are some lacunas in GST system that needs to be changed,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray added that he will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the changes required in this GST system. “Other state chief ministers also need to think over and come together to fight for their right. The central govt is not paying our dues on time. Then what is the use of GST? We are writing letter after letter to the central government but our letter has been shown the dustbin,” Thackeray said.

He said that Modi should admit that the present GST system is not working properly and there is a need to bring back old tax collection system. “Shiv Sena was the only party that had opposed the present GST. India does not belong to the party. We have to fight back for our right,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray also dared the BJP to topple his government in Maharashtra. “I will show them what strength our government has. BJP indulges in various conspiracies to defame the Mumbai police and Maharashtra. We will expose them,” he said.

He said that they do not follow the blind Hindutva of ringing bell and pots, but to fight against the terrorist and kill them. BJP leaders should carefully listen to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech and follow it carefully,” Thackeray said.

He also attacked BJP for its election manifesto announcing COVID-19 for free in Bihar, if voted to power. “Why politics over Covid-19 vaccine? The vaccine is free in Bihar but not in other states why? Do we stay in Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and other foreign states so denied vaccine,” Thackeray asked.

