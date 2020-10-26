STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In major reshuffle, Haryana government issues transfer orders of 34 IAS officers

The Haryana government issued the transfer and posting orders of 34 IAS officers on Monday with immediate effect.

Published: 26th October 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government issued the transfer and posting orders of 34 IAS officers on Monday with immediate effect.

Among those shuffled are Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar, who will now be the principal secretary to the chief minister, an official statement said here.

Umashankar will also continue to hold the charge of principal secretary in the citizen resources information and information technology, electronics and communication departments.

Notably, Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who until recently was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been appointed as the executive director of the World Bank in Washington.

On October 19, former chief secretary D S Dhesi was appointed as the chief principal secretary to Khattar against a newly-created post.

Among the other IAS officers who have been shuffled, most of whom are senior bureaucrats, are Sunil Kumar Gulati, Chairman, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi, who has been posted as Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Additional Chief Secretary, Printing and Stationery department.

Dheera Khandelwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs department, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages department and Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change department.

Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department.

Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary (PS), Excise and Taxation Department and PS, Transport department will also hold the charge as PS, Irrigation and Water Resource department.

Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary, Labour department and Commissioner, Karnal division, has been posted as Principal Secretary, School Education department.

G Anupama, Secretary to the Governor and Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research department.

D Suresh, Commissioner, Rohtak division, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs department.

Rajeev Ranjan, Director General, Tourism, Haryana and Secretary, Tourism department, has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram division, Gurugram.

Pankaj Yadav, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been posted as Secretary, Home-I department.

Amneet P Kumar, Director General, Medical Education and Research, Haryana, and Secretary, Medical Education and Research department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

T L Satyaprakash, Secretary, Home-I department and Chief Operating Officer, India International Horticulture Market, Ganaur, has been posted as Director General Development and Panchayat, Haryana.

Ashok Sangwan, Commissioner, Gurugram division, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula.

Chander Shekhar, Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Commissioner, Hisar division.

Sanjeev Verma, Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development corporation has been posted as Commissioner, Karnal division.

Anita Yadav, Additional Director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak division.

Ramesh Chander Bidan, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, has been posted as Director, Social Justice and Empowerment and Special Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Pardeep Kumar, Director, Elementary Education, Additional Secretary, School Education department, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa.

Sushil Sarwan, Director, Development and Panchayat departments, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance department.

The state government also issued the transfer orders of two IPS officers on Monday with immediate effect.

Shatrujeet Kapoor, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport department.

Shashank Anand, DIG, CID has been posted as the Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Government Haryana IAS Officers
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp