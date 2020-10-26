STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Jal Jeevan' mission: Chhattisgarh cancels EOI tender following graft in central scheme

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took cognisance of the series of complaints against the public health engineering (PHE) department that has allotted contracts to the vendors and firms.

Published: 26th October 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday cancelled an Expression of Interest (EOI) tender following allegations of “irregularities and undue favour” during the process of work contracts allotted for the Centre’s flagship project ‘Jal Jeevan' mission.

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took cognisance of the series of complaints against the public health engineering (PHE) department that has allotted contracts to the vendors and firms in different districts of the state.

According to the sources in the PHE department, the serious allegations over the unfair practices undertaken over the work allocation for ‘Jal Jeevan' mission in which the Centre has approved Rs 10,000 crore to Chhattisgarh state. The mission aims to provide drinking water to all rural households in adequate quantities by 2024.  

Despite repeated attempts, the Secretary (PHE) department, Siddharth Komal Pardeshi was not available for his statement.

While cancelling the contract tender, the state cabinet cited that the course of action regarding the implementation of the project would be taken in accordance with the guidelines of the government of India.

Earlier, the grave accusations over irregularities on contract allotments led the CM Bhupesh Baghel constituted a 3-member committee headed by the chief secretary.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress government calling the "massive irregularities" committed by the government officials as yet another expose on corrupt practices.

“Why no action should be initiated against the officials involved in dishonest practices that led to the cancellation of the tender accomplished under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The intention of the state government is not that of public welfare but to misuse the allotted funds by indulging in corruption," alleged Dharamlal Kaushik, leader of the Opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jal Jeevan mission Chhattisgarh central schemes corruption
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp