'Jal Jeevan' mission: Chhattisgarh cancels EOI tender following graft in central scheme

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday cancelled an Expression of Interest (EOI) tender following allegations of “irregularities and undue favour” during the process of work contracts allotted for the Centre’s flagship project ‘Jal Jeevan' mission.

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took cognisance of the series of complaints against the public health engineering (PHE) department that has allotted contracts to the vendors and firms in different districts of the state.

According to the sources in the PHE department, the serious allegations over the unfair practices undertaken over the work allocation for ‘Jal Jeevan' mission in which the Centre has approved Rs 10,000 crore to Chhattisgarh state. The mission aims to provide drinking water to all rural households in adequate quantities by 2024.

Despite repeated attempts, the Secretary (PHE) department, Siddharth Komal Pardeshi was not available for his statement.

While cancelling the contract tender, the state cabinet cited that the course of action regarding the implementation of the project would be taken in accordance with the guidelines of the government of India.

Earlier, the grave accusations over irregularities on contract allotments led the CM Bhupesh Baghel constituted a 3-member committee headed by the chief secretary.

The BJP lashed out at the Congress government calling the "massive irregularities" committed by the government officials as yet another expose on corrupt practices.

“Why no action should be initiated against the officials involved in dishonest practices that led to the cancellation of the tender accomplished under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The intention of the state government is not that of public welfare but to misuse the allotted funds by indulging in corruption," alleged Dharamlal Kaushik, leader of the Opposition.