Nation

Man booked for objectionable post against PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Superintendent of Police S Anand said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Jalalabad township.

Published: 26th October 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A man has been booked for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said one Ravi Kumar Gupta shared a picture of demon king Ravana's effigy on his Facebook account with photos of four leaders, including Modi and Adityanath, on it.

He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Jalalabad township here.

During investigation, the location of the accused has been found to be somewhere in Gujarat and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added.

