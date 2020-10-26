STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSA Ajit Doval's native village in Uttarakhand plagued by migration

Lack of proper health, education, and employment have reduced the population to 20% of what it used to be a few decades ago.

Published: 26th October 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's native Ghiri village in Uttarakhand is plagued by migration as only 30 families are left there in comparison to 150. 

Ajay Bobhal, the village pradhan, said, "Migration has forced people to leave their native place in search of a better life. Lack of proper health, education, and employment have reduced the population to 20% of what it used to be a few decades ago. The nearest government health facility is located 16 km away from the village in Lvali and another one is 25kms in Kotkhal."

Doval, who studied in the government primary school of the village, moved to Ajmer for his further studies. 

The data by Uttarakhand State Rural Development and Migration Commission (SRDMC) points out a positive growth rate in the population in districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Haridwar. However, the mountain districts of Pauri, Almora, Tehri, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh are seeing a negative rate of decadal increase in the population.

According to the commission set up by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, the hill state has around 700 ghost villages. The data by the commission released in 2018 also pointed out that more than 3.83 lakh people left their homes in the duration from the year 2007-17. 

Around 50% of them had left in search of livelihood, according to a report released by the SRDMC in May last year.

Uttarakhand has around 16,500 villages, of which 734 have become 'Ghost Villages'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Doval Ghiri village Uttarakhand Ghost village
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rescue workers and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
At least eight killed, 136 injured in blast at seminary in Pakistan's Peshawar
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
NASA confirms water presence on the Moon's Clavius Crater
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp