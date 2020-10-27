STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arrested accused claims two news channels paid him: Police on fake TRP racket

Republic TV rubbished the claim, saying it was part of the Mumbai police chief's efforts to target the TV channel.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police crime branch, which is probing the alleged fake TRP racket, on Tuesday said an arrested accused has claimed he got money from two TV news channels, to pay to certain empanelled households.

An official release by Mumbai police said the channels from which the arrested accused was receiving money include Republic TV and News Nation.

Republic TV rubbished the claim, saying it was part of the Mumbai police chief's efforts to target the TV channel.

The accused, a resident of adjoining Thane, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit after he surrendered before the crime branch on Sunday, the police release said.

During interrogation, he confessed that he has been accepting money from Republic and News Nation channels, the release said.

It was also revealed during the interrogation that there was a money trail of transactions between Hansa and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which operates Republic TV channel, the release said.

Hansa Research Group Private Limited is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

BARC functions under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and installed the meters in some homes to monitor TV consumption and calculate the TRPs, police had said.

It is based on these TRPs that marketers place advertisements and manipulation of the numbers may have resulted in losses, they had said.

"Preliminary investigations also revealed that these accused persons have manipulated the sampling metering services by inducing the barometer users by paying them periodically to watch particular TV channels," the release issued on Tuesday evening said.

Many people in whose homes these meters were installed have accepted that they benefited monetarily for keeping their TV sets on even if they didn't actually watch it, the release said.

Mumbai police have arrested 10 persons, including owners of two channels, in the case so far.

In a statement, Republic TV said, "In the latest fake news story, attempts have now been made to spread a false narrative that Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd (Hansa Research) paid money to the Republic Media Network."

"It is categorically clarified that Hansa Research has never done any business with Republic," the statement said.

It claimed that Mumbai police planted a fake story in media.

Slamming Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "I am calling upon the people of India to fight this madness that the rogue cop and his insecure political masters have unleashed."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake TRP Racket​ Fake TRP TRP Racket​ Republic TV
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp