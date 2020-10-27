STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar elections: 34% candidates in 2nd phase polls face criminal cases, says ADR report

Published: 27th October 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM, nitish kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, at Benipur in Darbhanga district, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 34 per cent of 1,463 candidates in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

About 27 per cent or 389 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment. As many as 502 or 34 per cent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

A total of 495 or nearly 34 per cent have given their financial assets worth crores of rupees while three candidates have declared zero assets, the report said.

According to the report, 36 (64 per cent) out of 56 candidates analysed from the RJD have declared criminal cases against themselves and 28 (50 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 29 (63 per cent) out of 46 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (44 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

The report said that about 28 (54 per cent) out of 52 candidates analysed from the LJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 24 (46 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 14 (58 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress, 16 (49 per cent) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BSP and 20 (47 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from the JD(U) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Fourteen (42 per cent) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BSP, 10 (42 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress and 15 (35 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from the JD(U) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

As many as 49 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and out of 49 candidates, four have declared cases related to rape, it said.

The report said that 32 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 143 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

About 84 (89 per cent) out of 94 seats are "red alert" constituencies. "Red alert" constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 34 per cent candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Bihar phase II elections have given tickets to 47-64 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," it said.

The Supreme Court in its directions in February had asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with criminal background and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be picked.

The details of the financial background of the candidates was also given in the report.

"Out of the 1,463 candidates, 495 (34 per cent) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 39 (85 per cent) out of 46 candidates analysed from BJP, 20 (83 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from Congress, 46 (82 per cent) out of 56 candidates analysed from RJD, 35 (81 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from JD(U), 38 (73 per cent) out of 52 candidates analysed from LJP and 11 (33 per cent) out of 33 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore," it said.

The average asset of candidates in the second phase election is Rs 1.72 crore, the report said.

"Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 24 Congress candidates analysed is Rs 10.25 crore, 43 JD(U) candidates analysed is Rs 4.95 crore, 56 RJD candidates have average assets of Rs 4.82 crore, 52 LJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.86 crore, 46 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.44 crore and 33 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.30 crore. There are three candidates who have declared zero assets while 683 (47 per cent) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits," it said.

The Bihar election will held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7.

The results will be announced on November 10.

