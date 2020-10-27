STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Pankaja Munde booked for violating prohibitory orders at rally

An offence has been registered at Amalner police station against Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Monica Rajale and Megnana Bordikar

Published: 27th October 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:25 PM

BJP leader Pankaja Munde. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A case has been registered against BJP leader Pankaja Munde and 40 to 50 others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Munde visited Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Sawargaon on October 25 and addressed an online Dussehra rally from there.

An offence has been registered at Amalner police station against Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Monica Rajale and Megnana Bordikar and others who attended the rally, an official said.

"Only five persons had been permitted to be present and prohibitory orders had been enforced in district. The rules were violated, which is why the offence was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the IPC and Disaster Management Act," the official told.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on Monday night, Munde tweeted, "I went to Bhagwan Bhati Gad after obtaining necessary permission and now this offence has been registered. After BJP workers, now the session of registering offences has reached me.

