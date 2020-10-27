Centre forms panel to bring in reforms in urban planning education system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government has constituted a 14-member advisory committee for introducing reforms in urban planning education system in India. According to official sources, the panel is being formed considering the multiple challenges being faced in the cities and India’s commitment towards global agenda.

Sources said the idea is to bring in advancements in the existing system and strengthening the role and services of present and future urban planning professionals across States and Union Territories.

The Committee will review the current urban planning education system in India in terms of multi-disciplinary curriculum and related issues at graduate and post graduate levels in the context of rapid urbanisation and will suggest changes.

The committee will also examine the present availability, demand and supply of qualified urban planners in India. It will also strengthen the mechanisms of empowering States and local bodies with skilled and qualified human resources for planning and managing the settlements.

The panel

Vice chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Union Housing secretary, Union education secretary, chairperson of Town and country Planning department, Union secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, president of Institute of Town Planners, India, director of National Institute of Urban Affairs, chairman of University Grants Commission, director of school of planning and architecture among others