STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Development was limited to one family and one caste under SP, BSP, Congress: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the BJP fielded Upendra Pawan for the bypolls having realised his potential.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of institutionalising nepotism and corruption and said the development was limited to one family and one caste during their tenures in government.

Addressing a rally in Ghatampur ahead of the November 3 assembly by-election, Adityanath said, "The SP, BSP and the Congress have kept the country and the party confined to their families and do not even think of expanding outside. But for the BJP, the family is 24 crore citizens and the party has taken a pledge to work for the interests of the people."

The by-election was necessitated following the death of minister Kamal Rani Varun due to COVID-19.

The chief minister said the BJP fielded Upendra Pawan for the bypolls having realised his potential.

"The days of institutional corruption of the SP, BSP and the Congress when development was limited to one family and one caste are over," he said.

The BJP government has fulfilled the promise of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', he said.

"Earlier there was no electricity but when we came in power, we said that villages should get electricity for 18 hours. We now want villagers to get 24-hour electricity by 2022. For this, the construction of a power plant in Ghatampur is going on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that help will be provided to 2.6 roadside vendors, he said.

On law and order, the chief minister said, "Our priority is to ensure that goonda elements will not be acceptable in UP."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM BSP Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp