Development was limited to one family and one caste under SP, BSP, Congress: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of institutionalising nepotism and corruption and said the development was limited to one family and one caste during their tenures in government.

Addressing a rally in Ghatampur ahead of the November 3 assembly by-election, Adityanath said, "The SP, BSP and the Congress have kept the country and the party confined to their families and do not even think of expanding outside. But for the BJP, the family is 24 crore citizens and the party has taken a pledge to work for the interests of the people."

The by-election was necessitated following the death of minister Kamal Rani Varun due to COVID-19.

The chief minister said the BJP fielded Upendra Pawan for the bypolls having realised his potential.

"The days of institutional corruption of the SP, BSP and the Congress when development was limited to one family and one caste are over," he said.

The BJP government has fulfilled the promise of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', he said.

"Earlier there was no electricity but when we came in power, we said that villages should get electricity for 18 hours. We now want villagers to get 24-hour electricity by 2022. For this, the construction of a power plant in Ghatampur is going on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that help will be provided to 2.6 roadside vendors, he said.

On law and order, the chief minister said, "Our priority is to ensure that goonda elements will not be acceptable in UP."