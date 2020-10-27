Even bad words Nitishji uses against me are like blessings: Tejashwi's jibe at Bihar CM

By ANI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the bad words used by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against him are like "aashirwaad" (blessings) for him.

"Even bad words used by Nitishji against me are like blessings to me. Nitishji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing. This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar had on Monday said that some people are interested in their self-promotion and not in work.

Addressing a poll rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur, Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has reduced.

"Crime has reduced in Bihar as the state is now at number 23 ranking, according to central government data. We are interested only in work, not in our self-promotion. Some are interested in the promotion and not work. Many people are interested in making statements and promotion. People should see what is there now and what was the condition before," he had said.

"Those who don't have any knowledge or experience, are speaking against me at the behest of their advisors. We are not interested in the campaign, we are concerned about nepotism. We consider whole Bihar as one family but for few, only blood relatives are their family," he had added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday targeted Tejashwi over the promise of "new Bihar" and photographs of his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi "missing" from the election posters and asked why he was "so ashamed" of the photos of the party leaders who are both former chief ministers of the state.

Prasad, who addressed a rally in Purnia, said Tejashwi Yadav's parents ruled Bihar for 15 years as chief ministers.

"Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of 'New Bihar', photo of his parents, who ruled the state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why are you so ashamed of your parents' photo?" he asked.

"This is because if their photos come, people will definitely ask about the kidnappings that took place in the Bhatta Bazar area of Purnia. People will recall how they had started leaving this place," he added.

Prasad along with BJP president JP Nadda campaigned for NDA's candidate from Purnia constituency on Monday.

Both senior leaders of BJP once again raised the issue of "lawlessness" saying it was associated with the rule of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"This is up to you (people of Purnia) to decide whom do you want to bring in power," Prasad said, adding that NDA will bring boom to the trade here while "kidnappings" would return if the voters do not make the right electoral choice.

Voters of Purnia will seal the fate of candidates in the last phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 7 in the third and last phase of poll. The BJP has been winning the seat since 2000.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.