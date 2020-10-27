STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GoAir's internal probe finds senior executive guilty of sexual harassment

Confirming the development, source said the incident with one of the female employees happened during an official overseas trip.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An internal probe by GoAir has found a senior executive from its corporate communications and public relations team to be guilty of sexual harassment of two female employees, aviation industry sources said on Tuesday.

"Two female employees complained about sexual harassment by a senior executive who has been a part of its corporate communications and public relations team. The airline's internal committee investigated the matter and found him guilty," a source said.

Confirming the development, another source said the incident with one of the female employees happened during an official overseas trip.

Both the female employees have already resigned from the airline, sources informed.

In response to PTI's queries about the matter, GoAir spokesperson said, "The company has a sexual harassment policy, including a Committee, to investigate the cases and take appropriate measures. It is committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure that its women employees have a favourable working environment."

"GoAir is an equal opportunities employer and we also stand committed to promoting a work environment that is conducive to the professional growth of our women employees and encourage equality of opportunity across all levels within the organisation," the spokesperson stated.

The Mumbai-based airline did not respond to PTI's query on what action has it taken against the senior executive who has been found guilty of sexual harassment.

Apart from GoAir, the senior executive was also part of the corporate communications and public relations team of Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Realty, the sources said.

On February 6 this year, aviation regulator DGCA had told CEOs of all airlines to strictly follow the Vishakha guidelines to deal with the cases of sexual harassment in their respective organisations.

The DGCA, in its letter to the CEOs, stated that it has received "numerous" complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding sexual harassment by their senior colleagues.

"All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The regulator told the CEOs that the Supreme Court, in the Vishakha case, had laid down the guidelines for dealing with "such situations".

"Action taken in the matter please be intimated within two weeks from the date of the issue," the DGCA instructed.

Comments

