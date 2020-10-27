India-US extend MoU concerning cooperation with GCNEP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday announced the extension of the duration of an MoU between them concerning cooperation with the Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP).

The US also reaffirmed its "continued strong support" for India's early entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), according to a joint statement issued after the 2+2 strategic dialogue between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Minister S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper.

"Recalling the historic India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, the ministers welcomed the project Division of Responsibility principles between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) for the construction of six nuclear reactors at Kovvada (in Andhra Pradesh), and looked forward to the detailed Division of Responsibility that would pave the way for a techno-commercial offer," it said.

The ministers also welcomed the extension of the MoU between the government of India and the government of the United States of America "concerning cooperation with India's Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership", the joint statement said.

The GCNEP is a research and development institute in Haryana under the aegis of the Department of Atomic Energy.

India and the US share robust cooperation in the areas of defence, space and nuclear.

The two countries signed the landmark Indo-US nuclear cooperation agreement in 2008, a pact that not only eased uranium supply to India but also paved way for foreign companies (the US and France) to build nuclear power reactors in India.

"The US also reaffirmed its continued strong support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC as well as for India's early entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG)," the joint statement said.