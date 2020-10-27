STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces memorial of Rani Padmavati, slams Bhansali film

Lessons on Rani Padmavati will be included in school curriculum from the next academic year, Chouhan said.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

INDORE: Ahead of bypolls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that a memorial of Rani Padmavati will be built in Bhopal, and cases against those who protested against the film "Padmavat" would be withdrawn.

Speaking at the traditional `shastra pujan' (weapon worship) programme of the local Rajput community, Chouhan said land for the memorial has been earmarked at Manuabhan Ki Tekri in Bhopal.

He attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial 2018 period drama "Padmavat", calling it a "blow to society's honour", and noted that it was banned in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have decided to withdraw all the cases registered during the protest against the film in the state as the protesters were opposing injustice," he said.

Lessons on Rani Padmavati will be included in school curriculum from the next academic year, the BJP leader said.

Annual prizes of Rs 2 lakh each will be instituted in the names of Maharana Pratap and Rani Padmavati to felicitate men and women who have exhibited exemplary bravery, Chouhan announced.

Bypolls to 28 Assembly seats will be held in the state on November 3.

Bhansali's film on queen Padmini/Padmavati had faced stiff resistance from Rajput organizations which alleged that it distorted history.

Meanwhile, some members of the audience including women shouted slogans against caste-based reservations when the chief minister's speech was nearing its end.

Standing on chairs, they also shouted "Mamaji (as Chouhan is popularly known) give jobs to everyone".

Chouhan left the venue even as slogans continued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Padmavati Madhya Pradesh bypolls Sanjay Leela Bhansali
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp