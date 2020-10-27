STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 5,000 bags of PDS rice hidden in mills recovered during raid in Punjab

Officials conducted a raid at two private mills and recovered 5,200 bags of rice meant to be distributed under PDS.

Published: 27th October 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Department officials on Tuesday conducted a raid at two private mills and recovered 5,200 bags of rice meant to be distributed under Public Distribution System (PDS).

State' Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that a team of the department conducted a raid at a mill in Kurali from where 3000 bags were seized from the warehouse.

The bags were hidden in the stock of paddy, he said, according to an official statement issued here.

Ashu said a raid was also conducted at a rice mill in Kharar from where 2,200 bags of rice, which were also to be distributed under PDS, were seized.

"The rice was brought at a lower price from other states and was to be used for bogus billing during the current marketing season," the minister said.

Ashu has ordered legal action against the mills, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDS rice Punjab Rice Punjab Rice Bags
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp