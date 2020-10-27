STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on Wednesday for second round of campaigning

Modi and Rahul Gandhi had kicked off their campaign in battleground Bihar on Friday last week.

Published: 27th October 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R)

By PTI

PATNA/DARBHANGA/MUZAFFARPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar on Wednesday to campaign for their respective alliances in the high-voltage state assembly polls.

This will be the second electoral visit of the two leaders to Bihar. Both of them had plunged into campaigning for the three-phased state assembly elections on October 23 and addressed a series of rallies.

Modi will address three public meetings at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna to garner support for the NDA nominees in constituencies that will go to the polls in the second phase on November 3.

Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Bihar on the same day as the prime minister, will address rallies at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district to canvass for the Grand Alliance. The by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 3 along with the second round of voting in the state elections.

Modi and Rahul Gandhi had kicked off their campaign in battleground Bihar on Friday last week.

While Modi had addressed three back to back rallies at Dehri-On-Sone in Rohtas district, Gaya and Bhagalpur, the Congress leader had his meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

The two leaders had gone for each other's jugular over the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and both cried "insult" to soldiers and their families.

The abrogation of Article 370, farm sector reform laws, "jungle raj" during the 15 years of RJD dispensation, the migrant crisis and joblessness too figured prominently in the bitter electoral discourse.

With the rallies taking place at a time when COVID-19 is raging in Bihar, elaborate arrangements have been made keeping in mind the regulations for the deadly virus.

A report from Darbhanga said that senior officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG), who provide security to the prime minister, held meeting with Darbhanga district magistrate S M Thyagrajan to ensure COVID guidelines are followed at the rally venue.

Officials said that no one will be allowed inside the venue without face masks and people who will be on the dais with the prime minister have undergone RT-PCR tests.

NDA candidates from across the district will sit on a separate dais near to the main one, they said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will be present on the occasion.

In Muzaffarpur, the prime ministers rally will be held at Motipur, around 30 km from the district headquarters. A limited number of chairs have been put in the field where the rally will be held. The chairs have been placed inside circles marked at a distance from each other.

In capital Patna, the public meeting will be held at the Veterinary College ground near the airport.

Incidentally, the Veterinary College premises had been home to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who had stayed for a long time in the early part of his early life in the quarters of his brother, who was a peon in the college.

When Prasad was sent to jail in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam in July 1997, he was initially kept in the college guest house before being forwarded to Beur jail here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Bihar elections Bihar Elections 2020 BJP congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp