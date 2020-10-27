STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests Covid positive, hospitalised in Mumbai

Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

Published: 27th October 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:09 PM

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said.

The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

In February, a video of Athawale, alson with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China. Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry.

The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

