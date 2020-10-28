11 COVID-19 care centres shut in Maharastra's Latur as cases decline
As on Tuesday, Latur has recorded 20,070 COVID-19 cases, of which 18,651 patients have recovered from the infection, while 600 have died of it.
LATUR: Considering the decline in the number of coronavirus cases and rise in recoveries, the local administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has temporarily shut 11 COVID-19 care centres, an official said on Wednesday.
Several COVID-19 care centres in the district do not have any patients at present, which is why the administration has shut 11 such centres temporarily from October 26, until further orders, Collector G Sreekanth said.
