Bihar elections: PM Modi calls Tejashwi Yadav 'yuvraj' of 'jungle raj'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

MUZAFFARPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed RJD’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the “crown-prince of jungle raj” in a scathing attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family without taking any names.

“Those who think only of their family have done great injustice to Bihar and deprived Dalits, backwards and other sections of their rights. They are trying to bring back the jungle raj to Bihar,” said Modi.

“Based on their track record, what else can you expect from the jungle raj’s yuvraj (prince)?”

Addressing public rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, accompanied by CM Nitish Kumar, Modi said the NDA delivers what it promises.

“We’ll move faster on our resolves taken together for making a self-reliant Bihar. The people have decided to defeat those who want to unleash a jungle raj”, Modi said, adding Bihar’s election would decide not only the future of Bihar but also the country.

He hit out at the opposition Grand Alliance, saying those who are promising jobs want a way to make money.

“Those who are trained to rule by dividing the society; those who seek a commission in development works cannot think in the interest of Bihar.”

“For good governance, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA must be in power again,” he said.

Modi also invoked Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the temple construction has finally begun in the holy town.

“Ma Sita would be very happy…after a long wait, finally a grand Ram temple is being built. Those who once asked us the date of its construction have no option but to applaud us.”

Case against minister

Acting strongly against an act of violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP candidate and agriculture minister Prem Kumar, the Gaya district administration lodged the FIR against him after receiving a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday.