Nation

Bihar polls 2020: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.

Published: 28th October 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel carrying EVMs on their way to a polling booth on the eve of first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in Gaya district Tuesday Oct. 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LAKHISARAI: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground.

"The villagers are not voting as they are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," said booth number 115 presiding officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sinha, Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate told ANI that good governance is visible but the atmosphere of boycott that has been created in some places is "sponsored".

"The administration has fully assured that the public's demands will be met. People are boycotting election due to some pressure. People are under pressure by the anti-social elements mindset of the opposition," he added.

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

This is the first election that is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

