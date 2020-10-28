STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPCA suggests action plan for air pollution control in coming years

Implementation of SC directions on the agreed 2022 schedule for thermal power plant emission standards will be needed to control air pollution in the coming years.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:49 PM

Air pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA has suggested stricter implementation of the apex court's directions to curb stubble burning, implementation of parking policy and massive augmentation of public transport in Delhi-NCR to control air pollution in the coming years.

In a report submitted to the SC last month, the pollution watchdog said both in-situ and ex-situ measures need to be taken such as providing incentives and machinery to farmers for management of crop residue.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority stressed the need for transition to clean fuel for combustion in industries across the National Capital Region and restriction on the use of coal as it is a key contributor to pollution in the region.

Time-bound and urgent implementation of the SC directions on the phase IV of the Delhi Metro, construction of different phases of Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTs) and augmentation of buses in Delhi are among measures suggested by the EPCA to control air pollution in the coming years.

It also called for time-bound implementation of the parking policy for NCR so that there are adequate restraints on vehicular traffic and growth and urgent and massive augmentation of public transport in the region.

Implementation of SC directions on the agreed 2022 schedule for thermal power plant emission standards will be needed to control air pollution in the coming years, it said.

