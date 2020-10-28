FIR lodged against Bihar minister for coming to vote wearing mask with BJP's lotus symbol

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Acting strongly against a violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP candidate from Gaya and minister of agriculture Prem Kumar, the district administration lodged an FIR against him with the Kotwali PS on Wednesday.

Prem Kumar, who is the sitting MLA from Gaya, had come on a bicycle to cast his vote while wearing a mask with the party's lotus symbol. Officials on poll duty caught the minister in a clear cut violation of the code of conduct.

According to chief electoral officer HR Srinavasa, officials of the district administration have taken the matter seriously. The agriculture minister not only voted by wearing a mask bearing his party's mark but also claimed victory. A case of violation of the code of conduct has been registered against him for going to the booth wearing a lotus imprinted mask. The DM has also ordered an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, the minister told the media that he had no intention to violate the model code of conduct. Kumar said, “I went to vote forgetting to remove the mask with the BJP symbol lotus. Soon after realising, I removed it,” he claimed.

Bipin Kumar, sector magistrate of 230 areas of Gaya, has lodged the FIR with the Kotwali PS. The Kotwali police have registered the FIR (408/20) under 171(f)/188,128/130 RP Act 1951.