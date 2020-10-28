Girl shot dead outside college in Faridabad, ‘love jihad’ alleged

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A young girl was shot dead outside her college at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district of Haryana bordering Delhi by her jilted lover along with a friend.

Both the accused have been arrested by the Haryana Police. Some residents were joined by rightwing groups to block a road.

They demanded death for the accused, alleging that it was a case of ‘love jihad.’

Reports said Nikita Tomar was a third year B.Com student of Aggarwal College.

On Monday, as she came out of the college after her exam, she was stopped by two youths, Tausif (22) and his friend Rehan (21) around 3.30 pm. Taufeek allegedly tried to drag her inside the car at gunpoint. When she resisted, the accused shot her point blank with a pistol.

Rehan then dragged Tausif to the car and they drove off. The incident was recorded in the CCTV.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, reports said. The main accused Tausif, identified as her school classmate, had allegedly been harassing her for the past few years.

A murder case was egistered against Tausif and Rehan on the complaint of Naveen, the victim’s brother. The two were sent in police remand.

Naveen had reportedly told the police that Tausif had been stalking his sister. Tausif was arrested late evening on Monday from Nuh after a five-hour operation across three districts (Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh). Rehan too was arrested.

He was reportedly angry with Nikita as she had stopped taking his calls as had also blocked his number, said the police.

Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh said Tausif was arrested from his hometown Sohna. An SIT headed by an ACP level officer has been set up for a speedy trial, he said.

Sources said Tausif had kidnapped Nikita in 2018 and that her father Mool Chand Tomar had complained against him to the police. But he later withdrew the complaint.

The family alleged that the accused had been forcing their daughter to change her Hindu faith.

The incident sparked protest on Tuesday as residents and rightwing activists demanded death for the accused. They claimed that it was a case of ‘love jihad’.

The NCW has taken note of the incident and has written to the Haryana DGP.