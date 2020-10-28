STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Girl shot dead outside college in Faridabad, ‘love jihad’ alleged

Both the accused have been arrested by the Haryana Police. Some residents were joined by rightwing groups to block a road.

Published: 28th October 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A young girl was shot dead outside her college at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district of Haryana bordering Delhi by her jilted lover along with a friend.

Both the accused have been arrested by the Haryana Police. Some residents were joined by rightwing groups to block a road.

They demanded death for the accused, alleging that it was a case of ‘love jihad.’

Reports said Nikita Tomar was a third year B.Com student of Aggarwal College.

On Monday, as she came out of the college after her exam, she was stopped by two youths, Tausif (22) and his friend Rehan (21) around 3.30 pm. Taufeek allegedly tried to drag her inside the car at gunpoint. When she resisted, the accused shot her point blank with a pistol.

Rehan then dragged Tausif to the car and they drove off. The incident was recorded in the CCTV.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, reports said. The main accused Tausif, identified as her school classmate, had allegedly been harassing her for the past few years.

A murder case was egistered against Tausif and Rehan on the complaint of Naveen, the victim’s brother. The two were sent in police remand.

Naveen had reportedly told the police that Tausif had been stalking his sister. Tausif was arrested late evening on Monday from Nuh after a five-hour operation across three districts (Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh). Rehan too was arrested.

He was reportedly angry with Nikita as she had stopped taking his calls as had also blocked his number, said the police.

Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh said Tausif was arrested from his hometown Sohna. An SIT headed by an ACP level officer has been set up for a speedy trial, he said.

Sources said Tausif had kidnapped Nikita in 2018 and that her father Mool Chand Tomar had complained against him to the police. But he later withdrew the complaint.

The family alleged that the accused had been forcing their daughter to change her Hindu faith.

The incident sparked protest on Tuesday as residents and rightwing activists demanded death for the accused. They claimed that it was a case of ‘love jihad’.

The NCW has taken note of the incident and has written to the Haryana DGP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love Jihad Faridabad Murder Haryana Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp