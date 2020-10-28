STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Johnson & Johnson gets nod for Covid vaccine trials in India

The subject expert committee under the CDSCO on Covid-19 gave its approval on Monday after analysing the data from the pre-clinical trials or animal studies.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate by Hyderabad-based Biological E which has entered into an agreement with the USA’s drug maker Johnson & Johnson.

This is the fifth potential Covid-19 vaccine permitted for clinical trial in India. Earlier, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Indian partner for the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, received a go-ahead to carry out phase 2 and 3 trials in the country.

The subject expert committee under the CDSCO on Covid-19 gave its approval on Monday after analysing the data from the pre-clinical trials or animal studies.
 
“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct the Phase I/ II trial,” said the SEC. 

ALSO READ | Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

The vaccine maker will now soon start the phase 1 and 2 trial of the vaccine, developed with the SARS CoV 2 particles using adenovirus platform, in the country.

Biological E has got the technology transferred from J & J which has also given the company manufacturing rights of its SARS-Cov2 vaccine. 

The development comes as the US drugmaker announced at the World Health Summit that the initial batches of its Covid-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use as early as January. 

The company is looking to restart a large late-stage trial of the vaccine that had been halted due to safety concerns. The study involving 60,000 individuals is expected to have initial results by the end of the year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDSCO Johnson & Johnson J&J vaccine Covid vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp