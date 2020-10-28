STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep looks to organic farming with help of central schemes

The Department of Agriculture was struggling to bring 100 per cent area under the certification owing to one or the other reasons.

Published: 28th October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Union Territory of Lakshadweep is working to shift to complete organic farming with the help of central schemes. 

While one third of its area was documented and certified as Organic since 2012 as per US/EU standards for organic coconut farming, the Department of Agriculture was struggling to bring 100 per cent area under the certification owing to one or the other reasons.

Now the central sector scheme of Paramparagath Krishi Vigas Yogana launched by the central government and the financial assistance earmarked for Lakshadweep under this scheme became a breakthrough for farmers of the UT. 

The Participatory Guarantee scheme ensures 100 per cent organic status of farm products for stakeholders. 

This is a unique and democratic mechanism which forms farmers to groups called clusters or organic villages and each such village with a body called  a “peer group”.

Such groups will include all farmers and representatives from agriculture  department of for self-monitoring of farm activities ensuring organic practices to its fullest.  

