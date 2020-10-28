STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held for shoe attack on Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel; Cong, BJP spar

According to the Vadodara district police, the accused, Rashmin Patel, is a resident of Shinor taluka of the district and is a Congress worker.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Police in Gujarat on Wednesday arrested a man who they claimed was a "Congress worker" who hurled a shoe in the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Vadodara district two days ago.

The shoe "attack" took place on Monday evening at Kurali village under Karjan taluka of Vadodara district when Nitin Patel was addressing the media after a bypoll rally.

Luckily, the footwear missed the target and landed just a few inches away from Nitin Patel, a senior BJP leader.

According to the Vadodara district police, the accused, Rashmin Patel, is a resident of Shinor taluka of the district and is a Congress worker.

However, the Congress has rejected the police claim and said Rashmin Patel is in fact a BJP worker.

"Based on a specific tip-off, we have arrested one Rashmin Patel, a Congress worker, for his involvement in throwing a shoe towards Nitin Patel.

"In an audio clip found in his mobile phone, he can be heard saying his 'plan remains successful'.

"We are investigating if some others were also involved in the incident," Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai told reporters in Vadodara.

Refuting the police claim, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi shared some documents with the media to claim that Rashmin Patel is actually a BJP worker and belongs to a dissident group.

"As per this official document of the Gujarat State Election Commission, Rashmin Patel won the Shinor Taluka Panchayat election on a BJP ticket in 2010.

"He was also appointed as the chairman of the executive committee of Shinor Taluka Panchayat by the BJP and he served in the post between 2010 and 2013," Doshi told reporters here.

"Police must remain neutral and refrain from functioning as BJP workers.

Rashmin Patel is a BJP worker and belongs to a dissident group.

The shoe was hurled because of BJP's internal groupism," added Doshi.

The ruling BJP, however, refuted the Congress claim, saying Rashmin Patel was with the Congress and even took part in canvassing for the opposition party's candidate from the Karjan assembly seat, Akshay Patel.

"Rashmin Patel is not with the BJP. He was a Congress worker and worked for Akshay Patel ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls when he contested as the Congress candidate.

Even Akshay Patel knows him," said BJP leader Satish Patel.

Karjan is one of the eight Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 3.

The by-elections were necessitated following the resignations of Congress MLAs, including Akshay Patel.

Akshay Patel had won from Karjan in 2017 on a Congress ticket.

The BJP has fielded him from the same seat after he switched sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Congress Nitin Patel
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp